Financial Comparison: Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.49 billion 0.61 -$110.95 million N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.35 -$79.06 million ($5.81) -0.74

Profitability

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

This table compares Paysafe and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -115.31% 12.77% 2.91% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -46.03% -472.90% -13.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paysafe and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 2 3 2 0 2.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 4 1 0 2.20

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 183.45%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 87.94%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

