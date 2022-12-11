Financial Contrast: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Expion360 and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.79%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Expion360.

This table compares Expion360 and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 1.73 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 181.65 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats Expion360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

