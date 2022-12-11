Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $157.21 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $157,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

