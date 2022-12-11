Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $257.33 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 286,523 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $257,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

