Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 11,672 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,427,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $308,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

