First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

