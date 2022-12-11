First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,805 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,264,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $367,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 56,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

