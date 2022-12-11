First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $154 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $153,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

