First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $171.08 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

