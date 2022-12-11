First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 194,109 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,109 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Marathon Petroleum worth $210,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

