First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cintas worth $142,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $453.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

