Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,686 Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Formidable ETF worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FORH opened at $24.56 on Friday. Formidable ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

