Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,221 shares during the period. Flux Power makes up approximately 1.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 17.34% of Flux Power worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $5.25 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

About Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

