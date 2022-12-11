Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 4,978 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.7 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.