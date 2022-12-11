Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 7,418 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

