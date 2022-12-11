Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 7,418 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.