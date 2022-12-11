Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.