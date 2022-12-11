Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

CHD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

