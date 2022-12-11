Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

