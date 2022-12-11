Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 931.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after purchasing an additional 271,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

