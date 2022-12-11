Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

