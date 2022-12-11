Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 195,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.