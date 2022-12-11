Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 97.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $182.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.