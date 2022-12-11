Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 304,497 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,497 shares during the period. Lithium Americas accounts for approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lithium Americas worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lithium Americas

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.