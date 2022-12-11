Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.