Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

