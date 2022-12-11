FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Butterfly Network, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Butterfly Network in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Butterfly Network’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 3.6 %

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.71 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $543.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth $1,934,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.