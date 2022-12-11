Gas Price Reaches $2.37 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. Gas has a market capitalization of $139.89 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00013791 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.56 or 0.05559591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00507395 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.28 or 0.30328490 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
