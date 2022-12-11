Gateway Protocol (GWP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $475,413.21

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $68.86 million and approximately $475,413.21 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00014976 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.58916645 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $528,053.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

