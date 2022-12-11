General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD opened at $247.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

