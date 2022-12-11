Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $511,019.75

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $511,019.75 and $6.50 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

