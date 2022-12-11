Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

G stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. 680,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,197. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

