Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.