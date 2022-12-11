Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $243,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,600,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,315,000 after acquiring an additional 436,532 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,963,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,413,000 after acquiring an additional 784,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,675,000 after acquiring an additional 167,248 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $5,514,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

