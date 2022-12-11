Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

