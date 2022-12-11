Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $417,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 710,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.