Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
