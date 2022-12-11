Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.