Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

