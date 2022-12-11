Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group's payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth about $15,427,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

