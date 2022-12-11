Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $90.23 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $90.23 or 0.00525225 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $233.66 million and $2.99 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

