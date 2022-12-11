GogolCoin (GOL) 1-Day Volume Tops $335,090.79

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $335,090.79 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

