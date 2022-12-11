GogolCoin Price Down 42.1% Over Last Week (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One GogolCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and $290,128.58 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

