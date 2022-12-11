Goldfinch Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $229,549.70 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,292,409 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

