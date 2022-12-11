Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,382.78

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,382.78 or 0.13974171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $180,737.85 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
