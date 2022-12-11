Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GTN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

GTN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Gray Television by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 195,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 129,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

