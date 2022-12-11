Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $50.66 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,033 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for 26.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.99% of PAR Technology worth $50,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 33.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 133,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 278,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

PAR Technology Profile

Shares of PAR stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

