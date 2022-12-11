Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

