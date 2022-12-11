Head to Head Analysis: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 1.88 -$17.85 million ($0.67) -1.66 Visa $29.31 billion 13.41 $14.96 billion $6.99 29.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.8% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -84.58% -156.21% -52.89% Visa 51.03% 48.56% 19.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Visa 1 4 19 0 2.75

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 393.27%. Visa has a consensus target price of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats Augmedix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

