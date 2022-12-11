Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Stock Position Raised by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 271,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWEL opened at $9.86 on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.