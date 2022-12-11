Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Hedera has a market cap of $930.67 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005166 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.896065 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04848921 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,109.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.